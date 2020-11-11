Georgia vs. Missouri becomes the fourth SEC game of the weekend to get postponed

And then there were four SEC games postponed.

The conference announced Wednesday that Georgia’s trip to Missouri had been called off for the time being because of COVID-19 positive tests at Mizzou. The positive tests and contact tracing have put a position group at Missouri under the roster minimum to play the game.

The game is the fourth of the weekend in the SEC to get postponed. It follows Mississippi State vs. Auburn, Alabama vs. LSU and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on the postponement list. The four postponements leave Arkansas at Florida, Vanderbilt at Kentucky and South Carolina at Ole Miss as the only three games on the schedule for the conference.

No makeup date for the Georgia-Missouri game was immediately announced because Missouri already has a makeup game scheduled for Dec. 12 against Vanderbilt. With Florida in the driver’s seat for the SEC East, Missouri and Georgia could potentially play the day of the SEC title game on Dec. 19 if and when Florida is the division champion.

The Georgia-Missouri game is the seventh game either postponed or canceled for Week 11. The seven postponements and cancellations — as of now — come after 10 games were canceled or postponed in Week 10. The rise in games getting moved due to COVID-19 comes as COVID-19 cases spike sharply across the United States.

Georgia and Missouri won't play on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

