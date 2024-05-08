Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley speak out on their podcast

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It has been a nearly a month since Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore decided to go from Virginia tech to Kentucky. There is still strong reaction on the move to Lexington, Kentucky for Brooks and Amoore.

Tuesday morning for the first time since the decision we heard from Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley on their Queens of Cassell podcast. Amoore which is set to graduate from Virginia Tech this week says she has gotten a mix bagged of reaction from Hokie Nation. She says she has gotten death threats and negative reaction on her decision to follow Kenny Brooks to Kentucky.





