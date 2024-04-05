Georgia Amoore, Clara Strack announce commitment to University of Kentucky

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Former Hookies Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack both announced on Instagram that they will play at the University of Kentucky after entering the transfer portal.

Amoore announced she was leaving Virginia Tech last Thursday. During her four seasons at VT, Amoore averaged 14.7 points and led the team in assists with 5.2 per game. She leaves Virginia Tech with multiple program records, including first in career assists and the first player to record a triple-double in a game.

RELATED STORY: Georgia Amoore announces departure from Virginia Tech

Strack, who was one of the top recruits in the Hokies 2023 recruiting class, averaged 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 56% from the floor. In her last game as a Hookie, Strack recorded the first double-double of her collegiate career, putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Both players will be joining back up with former Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks as they look to turn around the Wildcats’ Women’s Basketball program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.