Georgia among top schools for 4-star safety

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for four-star safety recruit Daemon Fagan, who is a member of the class of 2023. Three Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL played at Daemon Fagan’s high school (American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

Can you name all three? Sony Michel, Tyson Campbell and Isaiah McKenzie all attended American Heritage.

Daemon Fagan is not the only American Heritage star that the Bulldogs are eyeing. Georgia has offered a scholarship to four-star American Heritage wide receiver Santana Fleming.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety has offers from programs like LSU, Nebraska, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, and more.

Fagan named his top eight schools via his Twitter account:

The four-star safety ranks FSU, UCF, Ohio State, NC State, Miami, Penn State, Georgia, and LSU in his top eight schools. We’ll provide updates throughout his recruitment.

