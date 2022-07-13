Georgia among top group for 5-star OLB

Georgia football is among the top schools for five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba. Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another class of 2023 edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs.

Samuel M’Pemba is ranked as the third-best edge rusher in the rising senior class. M’Pemba plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 26 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 6 recruit in Florida. M’Pemba considers Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama, and Tennessee to be his top seven schools.

M’Pemba has taken recent visits to several of his top schools. Here is a photo from the IMG standout’s recent visit to Athens:

Samuel M’Pemba could join several former IMG Academy stars like Nolan Smith to commit to Georgia football.

The five-star edge rusher announced his top seven schools via Twitter:

