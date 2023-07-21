Georgia’s Amarius Mims named No. 6 OT prospect for 2024 NFL draft

“Georgia’s left tackle last season, Broderick Jones, ascended from a promising young player with great size and movement skills to a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 14 overall,” PFF writes. “Mims may not reach those heights, but he possesses a lot of the same promise Jones had before the season last year.

Mims is a 6-foot-7, 330-pound former five-star offensive lineman who saw 368 snaps at right tackle as a true sophomore in 2022. His youthfulness and inexperience show up with a lack of anticipation on some reps, but he understands the importance of leverage, can move very well as a puller and pass blocker and has good power in his game. His hand placement needs more consistency and can be overaggressive at times, as he likes to set the tone. But if he can get more patience in his game, there is a lot to get excited about.”