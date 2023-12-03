Georgia alum Jordan Davis wears Alabama football gear at Eagles game in apparent lost bet

Of the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster, 14 of them hail from either Alabama or Georgia (eight former Crimson Tide players six Bulldogs). It should come as no shocker, then, that the SEC championship on Saturday spawned a friendly rivalry within the team's locker room.

Alabama, of course, ultimately came out on top 27-24 to clinch the SEC at 12-1 and subsequently made the playoff as the No. 4 team in the country. It looks like Georgia alum Jordan Davis, drafted No. 13 by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft, lost a bet to one of his teammates at some point.

Davis showed up to the Eagles' home game against the 49ers on Sunday wearing an Alabama hoodie and hat, a look he'd undoubtedly never don of his own volition. (He did, however, have a Georgia jacket in hand).

Would ya take a look at these game day fits 👀 pic.twitter.com/MyPRfNrqaT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 3, 2023

Don't sleep on the Christmas-light adorned Alabama knit.

The question now is which Alabama grad put Davis up to this. Smart money says it was probably former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, but it could have easily been Jalen Hurts or somebody else (such as Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, Julio Jones, Eli Ricks, Tyler Steen, Ross Pierschbacher or Cam Sims).

After all, crimson blood runs deep.

Davis was the one caught on video walking in. It remains to be seen whether linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith had to don those threads as well. Obviously it's all in good fun. But it still had to hurt Davis so soon after Georgia's 29-game win streak was snapped.

