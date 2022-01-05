Georgia-Alabama national championship odds: Who does Vegas like to win in Indianapolis?

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kevin Jairaj/CFP Images/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

For the second time this season, Georgia football and Alabama are set to meet on the gridiron with a championship on the line.

Unlike a month ago, this time it's for the national championship with kickoff from Indianapolis scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Jan. 10.

Both teams enter the game with 13-1 records and coming off comfortable wins in the College Football Playoff Semifinal games. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 3 UGA beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia's lone loss this year came against Alabama in the SEC Championship in Atlanta back on Dec. 4 with the Crimson Tide winning 41-24. Alabama has won seven-straight against Georgia, four of those wins coming while Kirby Smart has been at the helm of his alma mater.

Georgia the favorite

As of noon Wednesday, the Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite over the defending champions, per VegasInsider. Georgia is -150 to win outright and Alabama is +130.

The over/under is 52 points.

Since 2008, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been underdogs in a game just seven times, and they are 6-1 in those games. On three different occasions in that span, the Bulldogs were the favorites and Alabama won by an average 19 points. In 2015, UGA was a favorite by 1.5 points and lost 38-10 and in the SEC Championship game this season, Alabama was a 6.5-point underdog and ended the night lifting Saban's eighth SEC Championship in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia is 9-5 against the spread this season and Alabama is 8-6. Six of UGA's games have hit the over and five of Bama's have gone over the set point total.

