Georgia-Alabama date, time set for 2024

We have the date and time for Georgia’s clash with Alabama in 2024. The Bulldogs will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

The announcement comes just hours before the official SEC schedule is released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The matchup will be a revenge game for Georgia, who fell to Alabama 27-24 in this year’s SEC Championship game to snap a 29-game winning streak (SEC record).

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in Tuscaloosa since 2002.

The No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire