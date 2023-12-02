Georgia-Alabama 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Bulldogs over Crimson Tide?

Georgia football looks to win its second straight SEC championship and earn a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff when it takes on Alabama in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) would likely remain the top-ranked team with a win over the No. 8 Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0). However, Alabama is also aiming to make the final four teams, and a win over Georgia would certainly be a resume booster.

The matchup is the fourth time Georgia and Alabama have met in the SEC championship game, with the Crimson Tide holding a 3-0 record in such games (including the most recent, in 2021).

How did ESPN's "College GameDay" crew predict the game to play out? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard picked between Georgia and Alabama:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Theo Von: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

