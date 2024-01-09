Georgia adds new quarterback through the transfer portal

The University of Georgia has added a new quarterback from the transfer portal.

Jayden Maiava, who started for the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 2023, will join the Bulldogs, according to a social media post from his management group.

Maiava won Mountain West Freshman of the Year, finishing the season with 3,085 yards and 17 touchdown passes.

It appears that Maiava will back up incumbent starter Carson Beck, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Former Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky in December, leaving another spot for a quarterback on the roster. Additionally, five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola announced he was switching his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.

The Bulldogs open their 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

