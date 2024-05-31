Georgia adds 3-star CB Maurice Hayes to 2024 class

Georgia pulled in a late addition to its No. 1 ranked class of 2024 on Thursday, gaining a commitment from three-star cornerback Maurice Hayes.

The Perry High School (Georgia) product signed with Bowling Green on Early National Signing Day, but he’s seemingly chosen to walk-on at Georgia instead.

Hayes isn’t a heralded recruit, but it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs had a spot for him. We’ll start with his speed, which is always a priority for Kirby Smart’s defense.

Hayes posted a 10.87 100-meter dash for Perry’s track and field team as a junior. He’s also been clocked at 4.46 in the forty-yard dash.

Standing 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, Hayes also possesses great length for a cornerback. Another measurable that Smart and company prioritize in the secondary.

While Hayes certainly has work to do to earn snaps in a extremely talented cornerback group at Georgia, we’ve learned not to count walk-ons out in Athens. Stetson Bennett will always serve as a glowing reminder of that fact.

1000% Committed to The University Of Georgia ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/wbT7mc9YXH — 3⭐️ hollywoodmo 🚀 (@mauricehayes24) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire