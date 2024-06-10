Georgia adds four-star defensive lineman to 2025 class

After landing one of the nation’s top linebackers last week, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs were back at it on Sunday, adding a new commit to a growing 2025 class. Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Southern Cal.

Garrett is originally from Bogart, Georgia, just outside of Athens. He plays high school football at Prince Avenue Christian School, where he recorded 86 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, and five sacks in his junior season as well as an interception.

Garrett is listed at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, and is expected to play interior defensive lineman for the Bulldogs while also shifting to end at times. He has developed a strong relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott, his primary recruiter in the process.

This commitment brings the Bulldogs’ 2025 class to eleven total commits, including one other defensive lineman in three-star Stephon Shivers. This also brings their class to the sixth ranked position according to On3, despite having fewer commitments than four of the five teams listed ahead of them.

