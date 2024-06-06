Georgia adds defensive back from top Big Ten program out of transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs have made yet another addition to their secondary by way of the transfer portal. Former Oregon Ducks defensive back Collin Gill, who had previously committed to the Temple Owls in May of this offseason, committed to the Bulldogs Thursday afternoon.

Gill is a former three-star recruit who redshirted his lone season with the Ducks. Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, he was recruited as a cornerback but played safety at Oregon, giving Georgia a versatile asset who can provide depth at either position. This depth is especially important as Georgia seeks to replace three starters from last season’s secondary in Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, and Tykee Smith, all of whom were drafted in the first three rounds of this year’s NFL draft.

Gill played high school football at St. John’s in Washington, D.C. He chose the Ducks originally over Ole Miss, Missouri, Washington State, and a host of other teams.

With the addition of Gill, Georgia has now added nine transfers this offseason, including another addition to the secondary in former Alabama safety Jake Pope.

