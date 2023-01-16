Georgia adds commitment from four-star 2025 OT

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

2025 four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose has committed to Georgia football.

DeBose is the nation’s No. 4 rated offensive tackle and Georgia’s second commitment of the day following 2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry’s pledge.

DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala. and is rated as the No. 50 overall prospect, and No. 6 overall recruit in Alabama, per 247Sports.

Watch his freshman highlights here. 

The Dawgs currently hold the No. 1 class in 2024, and with the addition of DeBose and Terry on Monday, Georgia now holds the top class in 2025, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories