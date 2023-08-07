Georgia adds another great RB recruit with Mater Dei’s Nate Frazier

These days Georgia is recruiting all the best prospects for every position, including the top quarterback in this class. However, they have an especially rich history with great running backs. This past weekend the Bulldogs added yet another potential star to the future of their backfield.

Here’s how Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star running back Nate Frazier announced his commitment to Georgia – echoing head football coach Kirby Smart’s Go Dawgs message on Twitter.

Frazier (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) had offers from 23 other schools, including Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Miami, Penn State and USC.

Asked why he picked the Bulldogs, Frazier made it clear he’s aware of their awesome tradition at running back. Here’s what he told Chad Simmons of On3 about his commitment.

“If you look at the history of Georgia with their two backfield players like Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift, all of those guys were around playing with each other at the same time. They all made it to the NFL so if you look at that closely and when they played, if you’re a good player and you go to Georgia, you’re going to play…”

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Frazier is No. 4 among running backs in his class, also No. 4 overall in the state of Georgia and No. 51 nationally. However, both On3 and Rivals have him ranked first at his position.

As for the big picture, Georgia remains No. 1 in the nation by a wide margin in the 2024 recruiting rankings.

