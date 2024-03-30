Georgia adds ACC kicker out of transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs addressed a major need on special teams on Saturday through the transfer portal. Duke kickoff specialist Charlie Ham has joined the roster to presumably fill the same role for the Dawgs in 2024.

Ham will fill the role vacated earlier in the offseason by Jared Zirkel, who transferred to Texas A&M after losing the placekicking competition a season ago to Peyton Woodring. Ham will reunite with his former special teams coach at Duke, Kirk Benedict, now serving in the same role at Georgia.

Ham kicked 97 touchbacks on 191 kickoffs over the course of his four years at Duke, while also converting 36 of 50 field goals during his first three years in which he also served as the Blue Devils’ primary placekicker. Ham will also provide depth at kicker for Georgia.

Ham originally played high school football in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Westminster Schools. The 2024 college football season will be Ham’s final year of eligibility.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire