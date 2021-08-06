Georgia adds 4,000-plus virus cases

Aug. 6—VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 953,870 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,154 cases since the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,820 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,973 probable deaths. The state has reported 257,569 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 67,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,488 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.93 million with more than 85,900 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.87 million have had at least one shot and 4.23 million are fully vaccinated.