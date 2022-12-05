Georgia’s 5 best plays of the 2022 season (so far)

The Georgia Bulldogs are 13-0 after winning the 2022 SEC championship against the LSU Tigers. Let’s take a look back at Georgia’s top five plays from the 2022 college football season.

Jalen Carter’s sack against LSU, Stetson Bennett’s great escape and touchdown pass against Oregon, and Brock Bowers’ juke on his long touchdown reception against South Carolina were all great plays, but none of them made our top five.

Here’s how we rank Georgia’s five best plays of the season before the Bulldogs play in the College Football Playoff:

Brock Bowers' touchdown reception against Florida

Brock Bowers showed incredible concentration on his long touchdown catch against the Florida Gators.

Still can't believe Brock Bowers caught this 😮 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/NLgvpeAT3m — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 30, 2022

Stetson Bennett's long touchdown run against Auburn

The Auburn defense parted early in the fourth quarter and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took off. Bennett showed off his speed in the long touchdown run.

THERE GOES THE MAILMAN! pic.twitter.com/UlLnGtohNb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 8, 2022

Smael Mondon's freak interception in the SEC championship

This play is not all luck. Safety Christopher Smith had a well-timed pass deflection against LSU. The ball bounced off the head of the LSU receiver and somehow ended up in the hands of Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon.

Can't make this one up.

INTERCEPTION OFF THE HELMET! pic.twitter.com/diJ19WtzZ0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

Christopher Smith's blocked kick return for touchdown

Story continues

Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse blocked a LSU field goal in the SEC championship. Senior safety Christopher Smith saw one side of the field was wide-open, so he returned the blocked kick for a touchdown.

What a smart play by Christopher Smith. Just waited for everyone and then took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/o1WtbQJNkU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

Malaki Starks' touchdown-saving tackle against Missouri

Malaki Starks’ touchdown-saving tackle against Missouri should not be overlooked. Starks, who had an incredible interception against Oregon, hustled to tackle Missouri’s running back. Georgia held the Tigers to a field goal and completed a second half comeback on the road.

Malaki Starks with the play of the game to save a touchdown and make Missouri settle for 3 in a 26-22 victory #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ak5bdDwJrC — 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire