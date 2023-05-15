Georgia 4-star QB commit on Bulldogs landing No. 1 QB Dylan Raiola: ‘My answer stays the same’

Georgia football is on fire on the recruiting trail, especially at quarterback.

The Bulldogs landed the nation’s No. 1 quarterback and top-overall recruit on Monday with a pledge from five-star prospect Dylan Raiola, out of Phoenix, Az., in the 2024 recruiting class.

That gives the Dawgs two of the top quarterback recruits in the country with Raiola and four-star Ryan Puglisi, out of Avon, Conn., the No. 12 quarterback in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Puglisi has been committed to Georgia since October and reaffirmed his pledge to Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central on Monday.

Just spoke to Ryan Puglisi and asked how he feels now that Raiola is public to UGA. He has an old-school definition of the word commitment pic.twitter.com/IXLgHhkKZH — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) May 15, 2023

“My answer stays the same. I made a decision on October 16 to be a Georgia Bulldog. I am excited for Dylan, he has amazing talent and he is a great kid. It is hard to not pick Georgia, I am excited to work with him and everybody else.”

Raiola has been predicted to commit to the Bulldogs by multiple recruiting experts since decomitting from Ohio State in December.

USC and Nebraska, where Dylan’s father Dominic Raiola was an All-American offensive lineman, were also in the mix, but Athens felt like home for the coveted quarterback.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

The Bulldogs have a bright future ahead at quarterback with fourth-year signal caller Carson Beck as the front-runner to take the keys in 2023 and former five-star Brock Vandagriff at his heels.

Former four-star Gunner Stockton will be a redshirt freshman next season and Raiola and Puglisi are set to join the Dawgs in 2024.

