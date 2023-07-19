Georgia has 4 players on PFF’s preseason All-SEC defense

Pro Football Focus has released their preseason All-SEC teams with four Georgia Bulldogs listed as first team All-SEC defenders, the most of any program.

Florida, LSU, Alabama each have two players listed, and Texas A&M has one selection.

Here is each Bulldog named to PFF’s list:

DL Nazir Stackhouse

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Senior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse racked up 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries and a blocked kick in 2022.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson returns for his junior season after finishing second on the team in tackles with 70 stops, while adding seven tackles for loss, four sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and three pass breakups last season.

DB Malaki Starks

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malaki Starks is coming off of a Freshman All-American season in which he totaled 68 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

DB Javon Bullard

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Junior defensive back Javon Bullard had his breakout season in 2022. Primarily playing the ‘STAR’ position, Bullard recorded 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Full list

Georgia also has five players listed to PFF’s preseason All-SEC offense.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire