Georgia 2026 4-star tight end has Ohio State football in his top 10

Although the 2026 class is over a year away from its first signing day, Ohio State football is still working hard on adding prospects to its class.

The Buckeyes have one current commit in the cycle, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., and are working hard on multiple others. One of them is Georgia tight end, Heze Kent, who released his top 10 list on Thursday.

Ohio State will have to battle schools like Georgia, Texas, USC, Colorado, Florida, and others for the nations No. 138 prospect and 7th ranked tight end according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes offered just a few weeks ago, so it’s clear that it has made an impact on Kent’s recruitment.

There is still a long way to go, but Ohio State is in a good position to potentially land one of the best tight ends of the 2026 cycle.

