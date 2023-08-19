Georgia 2025 tight end has Ohio State in his final fix schools

The Ohio State Football team is working on putting the finishing touches on their 2024 class, but its sole focus isn’t necessarily on that group.

The 2025 class has just one verbal, quarterback Tavien St. Clair, and the Buckeyes are looking for pass catchers for the in-state star. One of those players could be Georgia tight end, Emaree Winston, who dropped his top six schools: USC, UCF, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 235-pound tight end is one of the best in the country. Winston is ranked as the No. 7 prospect at his position while being the 207th overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohio State could very well be in the drivers seat in Winston’s recruitment, as they hold the only two 247Sports crystal ball picks for him at the moment.

