Georgia 2023 football schedule with opponent FPI rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win a third consecutive national championship during the 2023 college football season. Georgia’s 2023 football schedule sets the Bulldogs up well for another College Football Playoff appearance.
Georgia’s toughest game is at Tennessee. Beyond that, it is hard to find a potential loss for the Bulldogs during the regular season. Georgia will be heavily favored in almost every regular season game it plays in.
Georgia’s slow opening schedule will give the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart time to decide if Brock Vandagriff or Carson Beck is the best fit to start at quarterback. Additionally, this will be the SEC’s final season before Oklahoma and Texas join the conference and alter the structure of the SEC schedule.
What is Georgia’s 2023 football schedule and how are the Bulldogs’ opponents ranked (per ESPN’s Football Power Index)?
Sept. 2: home vs. Tennessee Martin
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: N/A (Tennessee Martin is an FCS school)
2022 season record: 7-4
2022 notable result: Tennessee 65, Tennessee Martin 24
Sept. 9: home vs. Ball State
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 111
2022 season record: 5-7
2022 notable result: Ball State 27, Kent State 20
Sept. 16: home vs. South Carolina
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI ranking: 42
2022 season record: 8-5
2022 notable result: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
Sept. 23: home vs. UAB
Joshua L Jones /Online Athens
ESPN FPI ranking: 79
2022 season record: 7-6
2022 notable result: LSU 41, UAB 10
Sept. 30: away at Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 39
2022 season record: 5-7
2022 notable result: Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Oct. 7: home vs. Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 28
2022 season record: 7-6
2022 notable result: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
Oct. 14: away at Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 73
2022 season record: 5-7
2022 notable result: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
Oct. 28: neutral site vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
ESPN FPI ranking: 18
2022 season record: 6-7
2022 notable result: Florida State 45, Florida 38
Nov. 4: home vs. Missouri
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 40
2022 season record: 6-7
2022 notable result: Georgia 26, Missouri 22
Nov. 11: home vs. Mississippi
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 16
2022 season record: 8-5
2022 notable result: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24
Nov. 18: away at Tennessee
TThe Knoxville News-Sentinel
ESPN FPI ranking: 12
2022 season record: 11-2
2022 notable result: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13
Nov. 25: away at Georgia Tech
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI ranking: 65
2022 season record: 5-7
2022 notable result: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14