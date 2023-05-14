Georgia 2023 football schedule with opponent FPI rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win a third consecutive national championship during the 2023 college football season. Georgia’s 2023 football schedule sets the Bulldogs up well for another College Football Playoff appearance.

Georgia’s toughest game is at Tennessee. Beyond that, it is hard to find a potential loss for the Bulldogs during the regular season. Georgia will be heavily favored in almost every regular season game it plays in.

Georgia’s slow opening schedule will give the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart time to decide if Brock Vandagriff or Carson Beck is the best fit to start at quarterback. Additionally, this will be the SEC’s final season before Oklahoma and Texas join the conference and alter the structure of the SEC schedule.

What is Georgia’s 2023 football schedule and how are the Bulldogs’ opponents ranked (per ESPN’s Football Power Index)?

Sept. 2: home vs. Tennessee Martin

ESPN FPI ranking: N/A (Tennessee Martin is an FCS school)

2022 season record: 7-4

2022 notable result: Tennessee 65, Tennessee Martin 24

Sept. 9: home vs. Ball State

ESPN FPI ranking: 111

2022 season record: 5-7

2022 notable result: Ball State 27, Kent State 20

Sept. 16: home vs. South Carolina

ESPN FPI ranking: 42

2022 season record: 8-5

2022 notable result: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

Sept. 23: home vs. UAB

ESPN FPI ranking: 79

2022 season record: 7-6

2022 notable result: LSU 41, UAB 10

Sept. 30: away at Auburn

ESPN FPI ranking: 39

2022 season record: 5-7

2022 notable result: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Oct. 7: home vs. Kentucky

ESPN FPI ranking: 28

2022 season record: 7-6

2022 notable result: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Oct. 14: away at Vanderbilt

ESPN FPI ranking: 73

2022 season record: 5-7

2022 notable result: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

Oct. 28: neutral site vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

ESPN FPI ranking: 18

2022 season record: 6-7

2022 notable result: Florida State 45, Florida 38

Nov. 4: home vs. Missouri

ESPN FPI ranking: 40

2022 season record: 6-7

2022 notable result: Georgia 26, Missouri 22

Nov. 11: home vs. Mississippi

ESPN FPI ranking: 16

2022 season record: 8-5

2022 notable result: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24

Nov. 18: away at Tennessee

ESPN FPI ranking: 12

2022 season record: 11-2

2022 notable result: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Nov. 25: away at Georgia Tech

ESPN FPI ranking: 65

2022 season record: 5-7

2022 notable result: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

