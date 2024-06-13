Georgetown's Jeremy Kelly, Taylor's Rylee Michna named Athletes of the Year by Statesman

Georgetown swimmer Jeremy Kelly and Taylor tennis player Rylee Michna received the top individual awards as boys and girls athlete of the year at Gannett's Austin Area High School Sports Awards at the Long Center. And the Georgetown boys' swimming and Vandegrift girls' golf teams were the area's boys and girls teams of the year.

Kelly, one of the most decorated high school swimmers in state history, was the American-Statesman's three-time All-Central Texas swimmer of the year. He won two gold medals and a pair of silvers at the UIL state swimming meet in February and will swim for Texas next year. And Michna, a sophomore, continued her dominance in girls tennis, earning the girls athlete of the year award after winning her second straight state tournament title. After going 30-1 as a freshman, she was 30-0 this year.

Thirty student-athletes and coaches across 20 boys and girls sports were honored. The show also presented its first Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to long-time Georgetown girls basketball coach Rhonda Farney. The show's guest speaker was Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And Crockett football player Amado Peña-Gonzalez won the Tatyanna Bailey Courage Award

Highlights from the show and individual players of the year who were honored in their respective sports:

Courage Award: Amado Peña-Gonzalez, Crockett

Peña-Gonzalez began playing football his freshman year as a 425-pound lineman who struggled with conditioning. After undergoing a strict diet and weight training, he was down to 295 pounds as a senior. His dedication paid off as he was given a scholarship to play football at Southwestern University in Georgetown.

The Courage Award was renamed in honor of Bailey, the former Hendrickson girls basketball player who earned the courage award last year. She played the 2022-23 season with a brain tumor, which inspired a team that finished the year 34-6. Bailey died of cancer last August.

Lifetime Achievement: Rhonda Farney, Georgetown

Farney was honored for a coaching career that spans 49 years, including the last 37 at Georgetown. Her 1,283 career victories rank No. 1 in the nation among active high school girls basketball coaches. Her teams have reached the state playoffs 35 straight years.

Boys team of the year: Georgetown swimming

Led by Kelly, the Eagles won their second straight Class 5A team state championship, claiming the points title by winning the UIL state meet's final race, the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Girls team of the year: Vandegrift golf

Vandegrift's girls golf team has been honored as the area girls team of the year for the second year in a row. Led by state champion Swetha Sathish and silver medalist Sydney Givens, the Vipers overcame a three-stroke deficit after the first day of the UIL state championship last month and won gold by five shots.

Boys coach of the year: Antoine Thompson, Stony Point

Thompson led the Tigers to the UIL boys state basketball tournament for the first time. The Tigers have a two-year record of 70-4 under him, and this year's team finished the year ranked No. 2 in Texas and No. 13 in the nation.

Girls coach of the year: Kami Williamson, Cedar Park

Williamson led Cedar Park's girls basketball team to back-to-back UIL state tournament appearances. She was a Timberwolves assistant on the teams that won state in 2021 and 2022. After finishing in third place in district, Cedar Park came alive in the playoffs, knocking off rivals Glenn and Liberty Hill in the playoffs on their way to the state tournament.

Players of the year

∙ Football: Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever (offensive player of the year); Westlake linebacker Elliott Schaper (defensive player of the year)

Stoever accounted for 73 touchdowns for a team that reached the Class 4A D-II state semifinals. Schaper was the catalyst for one of the top defensive teams in the state, finishing with 108 tackles, 12 of them behind the line of scrimmage.

∙ Volleyball: Henley Anderson, Dripping Springs

Only a sophomore, Anderson recorded 717 kills and helping the Tigers reach the regional finals. She also had 395 digs and 60 aces.

∙ Basketball: Stony Point's Josiah Moseley (boys player of the year); Westlake's Gianna Angiolet (girls player of the year)

Moseley, who is already at Villanova, was named Mr. Texas Basketball after leading the Tigers to the Class 6A state finals with a 38-2 record. Angiolet, a defensive standout, averaged 18 points for a team that reached the regional tournament before falling to eventual state champion San Antonio Brennan.

∙ Baseball: Rouse's Oscar Salazar

Salazar left his mark as a pitcher and as a hitter. He posted a 11-0 record and an ERA of 1.13. At the plate he batted a cool .402 and helped the Raiders reach the UIL Class 5A state tournament.

∙ Softball: Liberty Hill's Rylee Slimp

One of the state's best players, Slimp had a season to remember. She hit .521 with 19 doubles, 10 triples and 42 RBIs and was 43-of-43 on stolen base attempts. She's headed to play for UCLA this fall.

∙ Soccer: Vandegrift's Emmy Aranda (boys player of the year); Westlake's AJ Carlson (girls player of the year)

Aranda had 23 goals and nine assists to lead a Vipers team that finished the season 22-3-2. Carlson led the Chaparrals to the Class 6A state championship game and was named District 26-6A's midfielder of the year.

∙ Cross country: Vandegrift's Hudson Haley (boys player of the year); Cedar Park's Isabel Conde De Frankenberg (girls player of the year)

Haley kept Vandegrift's tradition of cross country excellence alive by finishing second at the UIL state meet. De Frankenberg claimed her fourth top-three finish by finishing second at state. She won gold as a freshman, bronze as a freshman and silver as a junior.

∙ Track and field: Round Rock's Xavier Drumgoole (boys player of the year); Cedar Park's Isabel Conde De Frankenberg (girls player of the year)

Both claimed gold medals at the UIL state track and field meet. Drumgoole, bound for Stanford, won the Class 6A triple jump for the second straight year. Conde De Frankenberg, who will run at Oregon, won Class 5A gold in the 1,600 meters and silver in the 800.

∙ Wrestling: Dripping Springs' Alex Rill (boys player of the year); Cedar Park's Rachel Corley (girls player of the year)

Rill won state in the Class 6A 215-pound division. He qualified for state four times. Corley, who didn't start wrestling until her junior year, won the Class 5A state title at 107 pounds. She is a two-time district champion.

∙ Golf: Wimberley's Jaxon Donaldson; Vandegrift's Swetha Sathish (girls player of the year)

Donaldson, bound for Texas State, earned his third state championship after carding scores of 65 and 63 to with the Class 4A state tournament by 10 strokes. Vandegrift's Sathish won the 6A girls tournament with scores of 70 and 68. A junior, she has committed to Arkansas.

∙ Swimming: Georgetown's Ryan Kelly (boys player of the year); Hendrickson's Stephanie Oiesen (girls player of the year)

Kelly was named the Statesman's All-Central Texas boys swimmer of the year three times. Oiesen earned the swimming honors after being the only Austin-area girl to reach the UIL state medal stand twice, earning bronze in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

∙ Tennis: Westwood's Leon Chen (boys player of the year); Taylor's Rylee Michna (girls player of the year)

Chen won four UIL state gold medals during his four years at Westwood. This year he was 15-1 in singles, 26-1 in doubles. As for Michna, her gold medal in Class 4A singles comes one year after she won state with a 6-1, 6-0 finals victory.

∙ Spirit Award: Cedar Park, which won an online contest in the winter.

