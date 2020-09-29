Georgetown wide receiver Dijon Williams arrested on first-degree murder charges in Georgia

Georgetown wide receiver Dijon Williams was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder.

Williams was in Georgia as the FCS school is not playing football this fall. According to Fox 5 in Washington D.C., Williams was arrested in Gwinnett, Georgia, by U.S. Marshals on murder charges stemming from a killing in the D.C. area.

Georgetown said in a statement Monday night that university protocols dictated that any player is immediately suspended upon his or her arrest. No fall sports athletes are on campus and no practices are currently being held.

“While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news,” the school said. “At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the university."

Many of Georgetown’s classes are being conducted remotely this semester. And like most schools across the country in college football’s second-tier, Georgetown’s football season was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Patriot League said in July that it would not have any fall sports seasons as scheduled.

Williams was set to be a senior during the 2020 season. He played in five games in 2019 after missing the 2018 season because of injury. The Atlanta native appeared in 10 games as a freshman and had four catches for 33 yards that season.

Georgetown's Dijon Williams had four catches as a freshman. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: