Georgetown vies to get back on track vs. DePaul

·3 min read

Georgetown looks to return to playing its best stretch of basketball this season when it faces DePaul in a Big East game on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

The Hoyas (7-11, 5-8 Big East) had won four of the past six games before dropping a 70-57 decision to visiting UConn on Tuesday. Georgetown was outscored by 14 in the second half to end its two-game winning streak.

The Hoyas shot 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the field and 21.1 percent (4 of 19) from 3-point range. They were just as bad defensively, as they were outrebounded 46-30. While Qudus Wahab recorded 18 points, Georgetown had no answer for Huskies' guards James Bouknight and R.J. Cole in the second half.

Bouknight scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and also finished the game with 10 rebounds. Cole scored 14 of his 17 points in the final 20 minutes to cap a performance in which he added seven assists and six steals without committing a turnover.

"They did a very good job of getting up into us," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "But we just didn't execute. We were right there. We weren't scoring; they weren't scoring. Then we took our foot off the pedal, especially defensively. We made too many mistakes and let them kick our butts on the glass."

Georgetown is led by Jahvon Blair, who averages a team-best 15.8 points per game but has scored just 12 points in the past two contests combined. Jamorko Pickett averages 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, and Wahab adds 12.1 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game.

Big East cellar-dwelling DePaul (4-11, 2-11) is also coming off a loss, albeit a much more decisive setback than the one the Hoyas endured.

No. 13 Creighton cruised to a 77-53 win over the Blue Demons on Wednesday. The Bluejays closed the first half on a 21-5 run to take a 34-23 lead at intermission before opening the second half by scoring 11 of the first 13 points.

DePaul shot 35.5 percent (22 of 62) from the field, while Creighton shot 35.5 percent (11 of 31) from the 3-point line and 49.1 percent overall (27 of 55). It was the Blue Demons' sixth loss in their past seven games.

"We didn't help our cause in turning the ball over and turn it over unforced, taking early and not so good shots, and not protecting both of the backboards, DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. "When you do that consecutively, not only do you pay a price on the scoreboard, it becomes a confidence builder for your opponent and it can be deflating for our guys."

The loss came on the heels of DePaul's best performance of the season, an 88-83 win over St. John's last Saturday. The Blue Demons shot a blistering 63.0 percent (34 of 54) from the field.

Charlie Moore, who averages a team-high 14.2 points per game, was held to nine points against the Bluejays after entering the game as Big East Player of the Week. He came off the bench to record 24 points and eight assists against St. John's.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Plots of Amazon rainforest being illegally sold through Facebook

    Land advertised includes indigenous reserves, investigation finds

  • Travel latest news: EU edges closer to vaccine passport but says travel curbs will stay for months

    Six destinations most likely to make the travel green list this summer When can I go on holiday? Key dates in the lockdown exit roadmap 20 UK self-catering holidays with availability from April 12 Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter European Union leaders have inched closer to approving a bloc-wide vaccine passport scheme, boosting hopes for restriction-free summer holidays. “We have all agreed that we need vaccine certificates,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks with the EU’s 26 other member states. “In the future, it will certainly be good to have such a certificate but that will not mean that only those who have such a passport will be able to travel; about that, no political decisions have been made yet,” added Merkel, who suggested work to implement the scheme would take three months to complete. While this is potentially good news for Britons hoping to travel to Europe for a summer holiday this year, leaders have warned that travel restrictions will remain in place as the bloc increases its vaccination drive, amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic. “There is growing Covid fatigue among our citizens,” said Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President. “But we should not let up now. Not only does the situation remain serious in many parts of Europe but we must also watch for the new variants that are spreading.” Scroll down for more updates.

  • Football schools? Ohio State, Alabama thriving in hoops, too

    Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.

  • Greek ex-theatre director ordered jailed over rape allegations

    Prosecutors ordered on Friday that the former director of Greece's National Theatre be remanded after hearing his plea over child rape allegations, his lawyer said. Authorities also launched an investigation into allegations that teachers were abusing students at a private school in Athens following a letter signed by nearly 300 alumni. Dimitris Lignadis, a prominent actor, resigned as head of the National Theatre this month and turned himself in on Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued following lawsuits filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors.

  • Israel pauses 'vaccine diplomacy' campaign after wave of criticism

    Israel has halted a so-called vaccine diplomacy campaign that would give jabs to countries which recognise its claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem, following a backlash from senior officials and ministers. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in March, said this week that he would send vaccines to countries such as the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and Hungary, as an apparent reward for opening diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. The gesture is controversial as both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, which is why most countries base their ambassadors in Israel in Tel Aviv. But it has also infuriated Mr Netanyahu’s coalition partner, defence minister Benny Gantz, who accused the prime minister of making important decisions without consulting the relevant authorities. “This is not the first time that significant defense and diplomatic decisions are being made behind the backs of the relevant bodies, while possibly damaging our national security, our foreign relations, and the rule of law,” Mr Gantz said. “This is a pattern which impinges upon our ability to manage the country soundly.” The Israeli justice ministry announced on Thursday that it was conducting a legal review into whether Mr Netanyahu had the authority to personally launch the campaign without consulting senior officials. One vaccine shipment has already arrived in Venezuela and another in the Czech Republic, which says it received 5,000 doses. Another major bone of contention is Mr Netanyahu’s pledge to share vaccines with far-flung foreign countries while the Palestinian territories are still lagging far behind Israel in terms of the number of administered doses.

  • ‘Have You No Shame?’ Rep. Al Green Delivers Impassioned Speech on Equality Act

    "You used God to enslave my foreparents. You used God to segregate me in schools. You used God to put me in the back of the bus. Have you no shame?" Green said

  • Black coaches advocacy group urging athletes to weigh Tennessee GOP anthem push before committing to schools in state

    After a recent push by Tennessee legislators to prevent players from taking a knee during the national anthem, Black Coaches United is urging players to take the move into consideration before committing to a school in the state.

  • Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy thinking of Tiger Woods' kids, not his return to golf, after car crash

    "He's not Superman. He's a human being at the end of the day."

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Brandon Ingram with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

    Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/24/2021

  • Rising contender Ciryl Gane could be a problem for top UFC heavyweights

    A win would make Gane 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC and certify him as a legitimate championship contender.

  • Triller's winning bid for Teofimo Lopez's next fight leaves Top Rank shook

    Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.

  • Mitch Who? Some Bears players openly lobby for Russell Wilson trade

    Russell Wilson trade rumors have created some excitement in Chicago.

  • NFL draft: Tua Tagovailoa talks 2021 Bama prospects, drops big hint to Dolphins fans on one

    Tua breaks down his former backup QB, two of his former receivers and even touted the former Bama teammate he wouldn't mind teaming up with in the NFL.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • NFL rumor roundup: Are Seahawks, Russell Wilson heading for a divorce?

    With the Russell Wilson trade rumors heating up, Matt Harmon takes a spin around the latest NFL rumor mill to look at the Seattle Seahawks passer and much more.

  • Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

    Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

    The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. "It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement https://www.abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headlines/48th-edition/nadal-pulls-out-of-rotterdam. "Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week."