Georgetown transfer Mac McClung announces his top seven schools

Georgetown Hoyas transfer Mac McClung has announced his top seven schools that he is considering to continue his basketball career.

McClung is deciding between Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

The sophomore combo guard has two years of eligibility remaining and will have to sit a year as voting on one-time transfer waivers is postponed for another season.

He entered the process later than most transfers for the 2020 offseason. In part, his decision came from a disconnect with Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing. Ewing said McClung would return to Georgetown after testing the NBA Draft waters when, in fact, McClung had not made an official statement to that point.

McClung is a highly prized transfer option for schools that still have scholarships open. Easily, he is the best name in the transfer portal in terms of game-changers.

In all likelihood, the 6-foot-2 Virginia native is likely looking to pursue a spot where he can be a primary point guard. With the Hoyas, that was the one position they were set at with four players, including McClung, on the roster able to run the point. With his size, the best fit for him in the NBA is directing the offense.

Looking at his list, Texas Tech is the school that bodes best for those aspirations. Head coach Chris Beard has experience getting point guards Jarrett Culver into the NBA and Jahmi'us Ramsey is a first-round prospect.

