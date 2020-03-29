Georgetown sophomore Mac McClung to enter 2020 NBA draft, but will maintain eligibility

Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he will be entering the 2020 NBA draft. While entering the draft, McClung will also be maintaining his eligibility to return to college.

McClung informed ESPN that he signed with a certified agent.

He took to Twitter and Instagram to thank God, his parents and his coach for the opportunity. McClung is a sophomore and at his current standing as an underclassman, he had until April 26 to make a decision whether to declare or not. He is able to withdraw from the draft and return to Georgetown if he chooses.

Just a kid from Gate City‼️ pic.twitter.com/ofvv9ZTvel — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) March 29, 2020

During the 2019-20 season, McClung averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He missed a portion of the season due to a foot injury.

"Going through this NBA pre-draft process with all the unknown is very challenging for me," McLung told ESPN. "Not knowing if I will have the opportunity to work out for teams, or the status of the NBA combine make this process different. I understand that the NBA draft process will be different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. I am looking forward to getting feedback from NBA teams, as well as give NBA teams an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I feel as if I have an obligation with the platform I have to remind people the importance of social distancing and staying home as much as possible."

