Georgetown at Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgetown at Providence prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Georgetown at Providence How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavillion, Providence, RI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Georgetown (6-18), Providence (17-6)

Georgetown at Providence Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

Georgetown might be having a few issues, but it’s not shooting all that poorly lately.

It’s a good rebounding team that can come up with plenty of second chance points, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. As long as it’s able to keep the game in the 60s and force this to be a grind, it has a shot.

Providence doesn’t take threes and it needs to win on the boards, and Georgetown can handle that.

But …

Why Providence Will Win

The Hoyas just don’t score.

They don’t have any pop from the outside, and they don’t have the interior defense to stop a hot-shooting Providence team.

The Friars are hitting over half of their shots over the last few weeks, and they should be able to out-Georgetown, Georgetown. They’re third in the nation in rebounding margin, great on the free throw line, and they can get on the move better than the Hoyas can.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Providence doesn’t lose at home – it’s 12-0 in Amica Mutual.

Georgetown might have a shot if it can dominate on the offensive boards – Providence is 2-3 when allowing 14 or more – but there won’t be enough of a scoring punch from the road side to make this too interesting.

Georgetown at Providence Prediction, Line

Providence 82, Georgetown 66

Line: Providence -13, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 2

