Georgetown players named in assault complaint to transfer: school 'allowed me to become a target'

Two more players announced Friday they will transfer from Georgetown, making it four players in two weeks after head coach Patrick Ewing announced transfers on Dec. 2.

Ewing announced before a game that sophomore point guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc were entering the transfer portal. But he gave no reason why and did not answer questions, leading to a public records search that showed complaints were filed by a student against LeBlanc, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander.

Gardner and Alexander have now announced they will leave the program, with Alexander blaming the university for allowing him “to become a target and subjected [me] to unfair treatment with little or no support.”

Gardner to leave in ‘best interest’

Freshman Myron Gardner announced through his lawyer he will enter the transfer portal. Via Ava Wallace at the Washington Post:

“After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal,” Gardner said in the statement released through his attorney, Cynthia Goode Works. “I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success.”

The 6-foot-6 forward came off the bench in eight games this season, averaging 3.1 points on 8-of-22 shooting and 2.9 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game. He was a four-star recruit out of the SPIRE Institute.

Alexander says Georgetown ‘allowed me to become a target’

Shortly after Wallace published the statement that Gardner was transferring, Galen Alexander released a statement on his Twitter account announcing his owner transfer news.

Alexander’s statement claimed he was the subject of false allegations and that the university “allowed me to become a target and subjected [me] to unfair treatment with little or no support.”

His statement in full:

First and foremost I’d like to thank Patrick Ewing and his coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to attend Georgetown University. Throughout my short but meaningful time here I have been able to build everlasting relationships with my teammates, my peers, and my supporting staff. I have had great academic success maintaining a 3.1 GPA and was pushed to achieve great goals on and off the court. It has been nothing short of blessing to be a Hoya. I have been publicly shamed, threatened, and criminalized. I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else. Very soon it will come to light that I am innocent and had nothing to do with the false allegations. I would not do anything to embarrass myself, my family or the university. In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected [me] to unfair treatment, with little or no support. With that being said, my family and I have decided that Georgetown is not the environment for me to successfully grow as both an individual and as a basketball player. With a heavy heart I would like to announced that I am transferring from Georgetown University in hopes of dinging a program that will help foster my success and allow my true potential as the person and player that I can become. It was an amazing opportunity to be a Hoya, and one that I will always hold close to my heart. Thank you to everyone who has support me through this adversity and never lost sight of the Galen you all know and love.

Alexander, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, came off the bench to average 12.4 minutes over nine games. He averaged 4.2 points, hitting 7 of 16 3-pointers, and 2.7 rebounds.

Players connected to sexual assault, robbery

When Ewing announced the two initial transfers with no additional detail, reporters found two police reports naming LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner. One complaint was filed against all three for sexual harassment and assault, while the other was filed against LeBlanc for burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats. It mentioned Alexander, but not Gardner; both men played in that week’s game.

The complaint against all three was mutually resolved on Monday, per Wallace, with no admission or finding of guilt. It requires the three to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order. The other complaint is unresolved.

