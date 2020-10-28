Georgetown Hoyas selected last in Big East Preseason Coaches Poll

Hoyas selected last in Big East Preseason Poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Georgetown Hoyas were selected last in the Big East's annual preseason poll as picked by the league's head coaches. Each coach is not permitted to place their team in their rankings.

Villanova was selected as the favorite to win the conference as they have been selected for six out of the past seven seasons. The Wildcats received nine first-place votes while the Creighton Blue Jays, who finished second in the poll, received the remaining two.

Georgetown's placement of 11th in the conference comes after the team finished 10th just a year ago. The team ended the season losing their final seven games and had a 5-13 record in Big East play.

Throughout the season, the Hoyas saw a mass exodus of players from the program. Four players transferred mid-season. Then the two top players, Mac McClung (transfer) and Omer Yurtseven (professional) decided not to come back for another season despite still having eligibility.

Those losses seem to be too much for the Hoyas to overcome in the eyes of the coaches as they enter the 2020-21 season. There are questions abound for the program as Patrick Ewing looks to have to build back up the team behind Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett.

No players from the Hoyas were honored on the league's preseason teams.

Full Big East Preseason Poll:

1. Villanova (9) 99 2. Creighton (2) 91 3. Providence 79 4. Connecticut 69 5. Seton Hall 67 6. Marquette 50 7. Xavier 47 8. Butler 37 9. St. John's 33 10. DePaul 20 11. Georgetown 13

The Hoyas will open the conference season against the favorite Villanova on Dec. 11. Below is the first section of their schedule as announced by the league:

Dec. 11: Villanova at Georgetown

Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown

Dec. 20: Georgetown at St. John's

Dec. 23: Georgetown at Seton Hall