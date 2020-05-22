Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

Georgetown announced on Friday evening that head coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a statement released by the university. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing, who is 57 years old, is currently under care and isolated at a local hospital.

As of this time, Patrick Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown basketball program that has tested positive for COVID-19.

This news comes on the heels of the NCAA announcing that, as of June 1st, all sports will be allowed to bring their athletes back to campus to participate in voluntary summer workouts as long as those workouts follow local, state and federal laws regarding distancing and lockdown procedures.

The major question with the return of athletics has been, and always will be, what happens when a member of a team tests positive. Luckily for Georgetown, Ewing contracted the virus while he was apart from the rest of his team and his coaching staff.

