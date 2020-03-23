Georgetown to chase rare winning season

(Stats Perform) - After back-to-back 5-6 records, Georgetown seeks to break over the .500 mark in its 11-game 2020 schedule, which includes five home games.

The Hoyas, who have only one winning season since 1999 (8-3 in 2011), will play a mix of Ivy and Pioneer league teams out of conference as well as their six Patriot League opponents. Visitors to Cooper Field are Dayton (Sept. 12), Columbia (Sept. 26), defending Patriot League champion Holy Cross (Oct. 17), Bucknell (Oct. 24) and Lehigh (Nov. 14).

Coach Rob Sgarlata enters his seventh season with a 21-45 career record.

2020 Georgetown Schedule

Sept. 5, at Marist

Sept. 12, Dayton

Sept. 19, at Harvard

Sept. 26, Columbia

Oct. 3, at Colgate*

Oct. 17, Holy Cross*

Oct. 24, Bucknell*

Oct. 31, at Lafayette*

Nov. 7, at Fordham*

Nov. 14, Lehigh*

Nov. 21, at San Diego

* - Patriot League game