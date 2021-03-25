Georgetown center Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal

Georgetown C Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, fresh off being named to the Big East All-Tournament Team, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with three years of college eligibility remaining.

“Q was an important piece of our success this year and he needs to do what he feels is best for him,” Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing said in a statement. “I want to wish him luck in his future. After an exciting postseason, we are ready to focus on the 2021-22 season.”

Wahab, who's listed at 6-foot-11 and 237 pounds, averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 59.1% from the floor. He started 25 games for the Hoyas including their entire underdog run to the Big East title. Wahab scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Georgetown’s 73-48 win over Creighton in the conference championship game.

Despite just finishing his sophomore season, Wahab will retain three years of eligibility as part of the NCAA’s extension for all fall and winter athletes whose seasons were impacted by the coronavirus. The product of Flint Hill High School in Northern Virginia leaves behind a Georgetown frontcourt that includes Jamorko Pickett (12.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG in 2020-21) and Chudier Bile (10.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG).