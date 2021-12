Georgetown, Boston College suffer league forfeits after canceling games

Georgetown, BC suffer league forfeits after canceling games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.

Boston College's basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown's game Wednesday at Providence is also canceled in the Big East.

The leagues announced the cancellations Tuesday. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won't affect the overall record.

The @GeorgetownHoops at @PCFriarsmbb game scheduled for Dec. 22 has been canceled due to COVID issues in the GU program.



Per current BIG EAST policy, Georgetown has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. PC will be assigned a win. — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) December 21, 2021

In the ACC, Boston College's next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at home against Florida State. Wake Forest is also scheduled to play that day at Louisville, which paused team activities Monday due to multiple positive tests and had to cancel its rivalry game with No. 20 Kentucky.

In the Big East, Georgetown -- coached by former Hoyas and NBA great Patrick Ewing -- is scheduled to play next Tuesday at Creighton. Providence hosts No. 15 Seton Hall on Dec. 29.

Elsewhere, Grand Canyon canceled its game against Nevada on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Antelopes' program. There are no plans to reschedule the game.

Memphis (6-4) is on a break after COVID issues forced the Tigers to cancel last weekend's game against then-No.18 Tennessee in Nashville with an announcement coming within 75 minutes of the scheduled tip time. Memphis also had to postpone Tuesday night's scheduled game with Alabama State.

In a statement, the school said it expects to resume activities Monday barring additional positive COVID-19 tests.