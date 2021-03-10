Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

  • Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, left, gestures as Marquette's Symir Torrence, right, leaves the court after an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 68-49. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/5

    Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, left, gestures as Marquette's Symir Torrence, right, leaves the court after an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 68-49. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, center, shoots over Marquette's Symir Torrence as Jamal Cain, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/5

    Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, center, shoots over Marquette's Symir Torrence as Jamal Cain, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Georgetown's Qudus Wahab (34) passes away from Marquette's Greg Elliott (5), Jamal Cain (23), Justin Lewis (2) and Symir Torrence during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/5

    Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    Georgetown's Qudus Wahab (34) passes away from Marquette's Greg Elliott (5), Jamal Cain (23), Justin Lewis (2) and Symir Torrence during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Georgetown's Donald Carey, right, drives past Marquette's Greg Elliott during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/5

    Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    Georgetown's Donald Carey, right, drives past Marquette's Greg Elliott during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett (1) fights for control of the ball with Marquette's Justin Lewis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/5

    Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett (1) fights for control of the ball with Marquette's Justin Lewis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, left, gestures as Marquette's Symir Torrence, right, leaves the court after an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 68-49. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, center, shoots over Marquette's Symir Torrence as Jamal Cain, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgetown's Qudus Wahab (34) passes away from Marquette's Greg Elliott (5), Jamal Cain (23), Justin Lewis (2) and Symir Torrence during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgetown's Donald Carey, right, drives past Marquette's Greg Elliott during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett (1) fights for control of the ball with Marquette's Justin Lewis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (10-12), who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues.

D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette (13-14), which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia, who was averaging 13.2 points, got in early foul trouble and finished with nine points, all in the second half. It's Marquette's first losing season since a 13-19 finish in 2014-15.

The 14 first-half points were the fewest for Marquette since scoring 15 in a 49-38 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 6, 2014. The 49 also was a season low, two less than in a loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 14.

Georgetown will face three-time defending and top-seeded Villanova in the first quarterfinal on Thursday. The Wildcats beat Georgetown twice in the regular season but they are banged up.

Collin Gillespie, one of three players to share the conference player of the year award on Wednesday, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and fellow guard Justin Moore's status is uncertain with an ankle injury.

Georgetown took control early, especially inside with Wahab and fellow big man Timothy Ighoefe clogging the middle to prevent Marquette from going inside. The Hoyas opened a 10-point lead early and used a 10-0 run over the final 6:07 to take a 32-14 lead.

Marquette had rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown in their only other meeting this season, but there was no comeback on Wednesday in a game played in front of a limited number of fans.

The win in the tournament was the first for Georgetown since 2016.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • 247Sports projects rising star for Auburn during the 2021 season

    247Sports projects Colby Wooden to be a rising star for Auburn . Wooden acted as alpha dog status for the Tigers at the point of attack defensively. Wooden definitely will be counted on with both Bryant and Daquan Newkirk exiting the Plains after last season

  • BIG EAST Tourney time is here for Hoyas

    If Georgetown is to win, Jahvon Blair will need to score. R. Suanes/Georgetown Atheltics After a season in which Georgetown both impressed and disappointed, the BIG EAST Championship is here; widely considered as American's premier postseason conference tournament, NYC's Madison Square Garden and the BIG EAST Conference have carved a place for themselves with this end-of-campaign basketball festival.

  • Miami becomes 1st No. 13 seed to ever reach ACC quarters

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday. Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. ''This group has been through so much adversity, so many injuries, so many close losses,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his 200th win with the program.

  • Overtime targets NCAA with new league offering $100,000 salary to high school players

    With the NCAA model under attack, sports media company Overtime is launching its own basketball league and offering high school players six-figure salaries to skip college.How it works: Overtime plans to recruit up to 30 athletes, ages 16 to 18, to forfeit their high school and college eligibility and join their league, Overtime Elite (OTE), starting in September.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCompensation: OTE athletes will receive at least $100,000 annually, plus health insurance and equity stakes in the company. They can also earn money from their name, image and likeness (i.e. jersey sales).Fallback fund: $100,000 in college tuition money will be set aside for each player in case they decide not to pursue basketball professionally.Format: Players, and possibly their families, will move to one city (to be determined) to live, train and compete. Games will be played on the same court, and the plan is to add an international tour.Education: Overtime, which has over 100 employees and expects to nearly double in size with the launch of OTE, will hire education staffers to teach athletes and help them get high school diplomas.Leadership: Longtime NBA executive Aaron Ryan will serve as OTE's commissioner and president, while former NBA player and assistant GM Brandon Williams will lead the basketball operations division. Overtime host, Overtime Larry, takes a video with fans. Courtesy: OvertimeBetween the lines: OTE's model resembles the academy system used in Europe and elsewhere around the world, where major college sports aren't a thing and amateurism is a foreign concept."Abroad, they're all pro at 16, so they're looking at our model and thinking 'What's the revolution here?'" says Overtime co-founder and CEO Dan Porter."Nobody was complaining that Luka Dončić got paid to play basketball at 16. Nobody shed a tear over him not going to college. So what's the double standard?"What they're saying: NBA commissioner Adam Silver seemed to approve of OTE when asked about it on Saturday, saying he isn't opposed to paying younger people and that "optionality is good."The state of play: OTE isn't the only league recruiting teenagers to skip college and get paid. The NBA, itself, is now courting 18-year-olds to join its G League developmental program after graduating high school.The NBA is expected to end the one-and-done rule in the next few years, which could allow OTE graduates to go straight to the league.Until then, they'll likely spend a season playing in the G League or abroad before becoming eligible for the NBA draft.The intrigue: Part of the appeal of OTE is that Overtime has 50 million followers and knows how to create digital content for teenagers, the most important audience for any rising star.By comparison, Saturday's Duke-UNC game drew just 1.87 million viewers to ESPN — and most were not teenagers."Ask college players if they gain a lot of followers after playing on ESPN2 or another network," says Porter. "I guarantee they gain more on our platform, and it's an audience they care about: young people who are going to buy their sneakers."The last word, via Sportico's Michael McCann:"Between the NCAA struggling to adopt NIL, an enhanced G League ... pro leagues in other parts of the world signing American high school stars and now Overtime Elite, men's college basketball is learning what competition is about."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 3 share Big East Player of the Year honors for 1st time

    For the first time in the 42-year history of the Big East Conference, three players will share the league's player of the year award. Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie tied in the voting by the league’s coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players. St. John’s Posh Alexander was named the league's freshman of the year and his coach, Mike Anderson, was selected coach of the year.

  • No. 11 Seed Notre Dame Vs. No. 6 North Carolina: Things To Know

    In this strange and stressful season, Notre Dame has a chance to join rare company.With a win on Wednesday, the Irish would have victories over Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in the same season. They play the Tar Heels in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday night (9 p.

  • UConn wins 19th Big East championship with 73-39 rout of Marquette

    Paige Bueckers scored 23 points to lead top-ranked UConn over Marquette 73-39 on Monday night for the program’s 19th Big East Tournament championship.

  • Saints no longer rank worst in the NFL in 2021 salary cap space

    The New Orleans Saints are no longer ranked last in the NFL in 2021 salary cap space, with the Los Angeles Rams in a tighter spot.

  • NFL salary cap: League's adjusted cap figures deliver good news for Eagles

    The NFL's cap situation is set for 2021, and while the Eagles need to improve, they also got some good news Tuesday. By Reuben Frank

  • Report: Vikings awarded two compensatory draft picks

    The moment is finally here: The Minnesota Vikings have been awarded two compensatory draft picks for the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Dan Sullivan Mum On Deb Haaland As Alaska GOP Colleagues Support Her

    Lisa Murkowski and Don Young back Biden's historic interior secretary nominee. So do tribes in their state. Where's the Republican senator?

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • Why Jimmy King Wishes He Could've Played For Juwan Howard

    When the Fab Five was on campus in the early 1990s and playing for Michigan, the topic of conversation came up on who would end up coaching the Wolverines some day, if one of the five — which included Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber — ever did. "We all thought Juwan would, just because of his maturity level," said King, while speaking at a University of Michigan Alumni Club of Greater Flint Zoom event. After playing 19 years in the NBA and coaching six seasons with the Miami Heat, Howard took over for the legendary John Beilein in the spring of 2019 and has had immense success during his two seasons on the job, leading the Maize and Blue to a Big Ten regular-season title this year and taking home Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

  • Dak Prescott says he is a Cowboy forever in video pop

    The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have a long-term deal and the quarterback is excited about it

  • US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden

    The number of migrant children and families seeking to cross the U.S. southwest border has surged to levels not seen since before the pandemic, a challenge for President Joe Biden as he works to undo the restrictive immigration policies of his predecessor. Statistics released Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed the number of children and families increased by more than 100% between January and February. The surge has been seized on by Republicans and former President Donald Trump as a line of attack on Biden, though his administration is turning back nearly all single adults, who make up the majority of border-crossers, under a public health order imposed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why did LSU allow Les Miles to carry on? 'We're protecting our brand'

    One quote sums up how LSU allowed Les Miles to carry on: "Were protecting our brand, we're protecting our head coach."

  • How Duhan Van Der Merwe and James Lowe match up ahead of Six Nations showdown

    Scotland welcome Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday.

  • Cory Hill eyeing Six Nations and World Cup glory after sealing Wales return

    The 29-year-old forward has battled back impressively following a serious leg injury.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Changed the Game: Evelyn Ashford and her incredible anchor leg in 1988 shouldn't be forgotten

    Evelyn Ashford's incredible anchor leg won the U.S a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics.