Georgetown baseball tops Maryland in a shootout, 13-12

TYSONS. V.a. (DC News Now) – There was no lack of offense in this college baseball matchup. In their third meeting this season, the Georgetown Hoyas took down the reigning Big Ten champs, the Maryland Terrapins. The final score was 13-12, and a combined eight home runs were hit between both programs.

“It’s always special to beat Maryland,” said Hoyas head coach Edwin Thompson, “but just how we fought and played a complete nine innings. It didn’t look great early, but found a way to get it done when it mattered the most.”

The Hoyas trailed most of the game, the climb back began in the sixth inning. They were down by five and the Hoyas scored as many runs to tie up the game at nine. It was a three-run homer by Christian Ficca in the seventh inning that gave Georgetown the lead late in the game.

“Nothing we’re not used to,” said Ficca. “I mean, we can play down, we talk about it all the time. We don’t really get uncomfortable or don’t get pressed. So I think that was the big message in the dugout and having that energy to build off of it definitely helped us out tonight and will help us rest here throughout the game.”

Keeping pace for the Hoyas against a high-powered Maryland offense, were Jake Hyde and Owen Carapellotti. They hit homers twice in the first and sixth innings.

Hyde notched his 200th career hit with his homer in the sixth, the senior talked about finding out about hitting the milestone after the game. Hyde was perfect at the plate, going three for three with three RBI and three walks.

“I didn’t really know it was coming, our trainer told me after I did it. He was like, ‘You just got to 200’, which was nice. We have a lot of good hitters on the team who are capable of putting it out, putting it out any time so we got to just keep it rolling.”

Not only was this an exciting game to watch for the fans, but it was just as fun for the head coaches. Head coach Matt Swope for Maryland and Edwin Thompson for Georgetown are old pals and former teammates at Maryland in the early 2000s. In three meetings this year, Swope has the edge over his old pal, 2 to 1.

“This one day is really the only day that we’re really competing,” said Swope, “but the rest of the year we’re definitely cheering for each other, pulling for each other, he’s just such a great dude” (Edwin Thompson).

Georgetown will take on Towson on the road Wednesday before continuing conference action against Butler in Indianapolis.

Maryland will head to UMBC Wednesday, and continue their road trip against Big Ten opponent Northwestern.

