Georgetown Apartments hold back-to-school supply drive

Aug. 10—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgetown Apartments recently held a back-to-school drive. The staff and residents donated 102 bookbags filled with supplies to local elementary school aged children.

Georgetown Apartments is professionally managed by Sunbelt Properties. The on-site property manager is Kimberly Wright.

Pictured in the photo, from left, are maintenance technician Danny Rivera, and residents Cynthia Bagget, Louie Stripling, Dorothy Myles and Shirlie Johnson.

During the month of September the staff and residents of Georgetown will be collecting and donating supplies for the Veterans Hospital in Lake City, Fla. Georgetown is challenging other apartment complexes in the area to host a donation drive for a cause of their choice during the month of September as well.