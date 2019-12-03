Georgetown announces James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc are leaving the Hoyas

Georgetown's James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc are no longer members of the basketball team, announced by the program on Monday.

In the statement, head coach Patrick Ewing stated the two sophomores "will not be playing for the basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season."

LeBlanc and unsuspended teammates Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have received restraining orders stemming from an allegation of sexual assault, harassment and a subsequent burglary, according to court documents retrieved by NBC Sports' Rob Dauster. A temporary restraining order was granted back on Nov. 12. The incident in question was reported to have occurred on Sept. 16.

LeBlanc did not play in the season opener on Nov. 6 against Mount St. Mary's. Although coming off the bench, LeBlanc has played in every game since. A year ago the forward made the Big East's All-Freshman Team. This season he is the team's top bench option in the post, playing 19 minutes a game.

Georgetown's announcement did not include either Alexander or Gardner. They are assumably still part of the team.

Akinjo was not mentioned in the court documents or allegations. Akinjo is the defending Big East Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists last season. As the team's starting point guard this year, he had helped direct the team to their 4-3 record. A win over Texas and a competitive performance against then top-ranked Duke had things looking up for the remainder of the season.

This drastically changes the outlook for the Hoyas this season. Returning the young core of Ankinjo, LeBlanc, Jamaorko Pickett and Mac McClung to partner with N.C. State transfer Omer Yurtseven had many expecting a run to the NCAA Tournament after their NIT run last year. Their future this March, and perhaps the next couple of seasons is now in question.

The team is fresh off a loss to UNC Greensboro after some late mistakes. The Big East is looking stronger than ever. Anticipation is high after a once well-established program is five years removed from a tournament appearance. A tough situation just got more pressing for Patrick Ewing in his third season at the helm.

Both players have entered the NCAA's transfer portal per Jeff Goodman. The former four-star recruits will have at least two full seasons of eligibility remaining.

This post has been updated from its original version.

