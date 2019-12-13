Georgetown’s Alexander, Gardner both to transfer

Georgetown forward Galen Alexander announced on Friday that he is transferring out of the university, citing a lack of support from the school and the basketball program in the wake of some troubling allegations that were levied at him and a pair of teammates.

His teammate, freshman Myron Garnder, will be transferring out of the program as well. His lawyer sent a statement to the Washington Post announcing this.

Earlier this month, after James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc announced that they were transferring out of the Georgetown program, NBC Sports obtained court records that detailed restraining orders that were granted against Alexander, LeBlanc and Myron Gardner stemming from allegations of sexual harassment, assault, burglary and intimidation.

One of the two complaints was resolved earlier this week with no admission of or finding of guilt.

“I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized,” Alexander wrote in a statement posted to his twitter account. “I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else. Very soon it will.

“The University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support.”

According to court records, a Georgetown student accused Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Detroit, of “sexual harassment and assault on September 15th at my home,” adding that the following day her home was allegedly burglarized by Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. The victim reported the assault and the burglary to both the DC police and the Georgetown police.

The victim reported the burglary to DC Metropolitan Police on Nov. 4th of this year, according to a public incident reports that correspond to two police report numbers listed in a restraining order against LeBlanc. The incident report was obtained by a former Deadspin reporter. When reached by NBC Sports, a police spokesperson confirmed the reports.

The items stolen from the victim’s residence include a Playstation 4 and two controllers, a Nikon D5300 camera, a camera lense and a pair of Bape shoes, valued at more than $3,000. The victim told police that when she confronted the suspects via FaceTime, they told her, “If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.”

The second incident report includes this passage: “The complainant reported the suspect showing her his erect clothed penis.”

After allegedly being threatened and harassed by the three players in an effort to keep her from reporting the incident, the court granted her a temporary restraining order on November 12th against Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. She has not yet had her court date to receive a preliminary injunction.

The victim’s roommate separately filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and teammate Galen Alexander on Nov. 5th. On Nov. 20th, the court granted a preliminary injunction against LeBlanc and Alexander.

LeBlanc did not play in Georgetown’s Nov. 6th game against Mount St. Mary’s, the season opener. He has played at least 11 minutes, and averaged 19.2 minutes in every game since. Alexander and played in every game. Gardner only missed the Nov. 21st game against Texas.

The victim accused LeBlanc of “burglary and threats to do bodily harm if I reported this incident,” adding that “Joshua and his friends stole items from my house” on September 16th and that he threatened them physically and “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past.”