Georges St-Pierre rules out UFC return

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has closed the door on a potential UFC return, saying that chapter of his life is over.

St-Pierre announced his retirement in February but later said he was open to the idea of a comeback.

It was reported Khabib Nurmagomedov had a clause to fight St-Pierre in his contract, a bout that would have interested the former welterweight and middleweight champion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, UFC president Dana White poured cold water on that idea last month, claiming the Canadian breaking a promise to defend the middleweight title after dethroning Michael Bisping at UFC 217 was behind his decision.

St-Pierre now says he has other priorities in his life that trump his desire to fight.

Speaking to TSN, he said: "It [fighting Khabib] was on my mind when I retired, I really wanted to do it.

"But now, telling you the truth, the UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib. So, I turned a page.

"I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumbs, I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore.

"It used to be, now it's not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road."

St-Pierre added he will not change his mind even if the UFC altered its stance and offered a proposal to mix it with Khabib in the octagon.

"I'm always training, I'm always in good shape, I will always be," he said. "But competition, for me, it's a chapter of my life that is over."