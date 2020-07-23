Georges St-Pierre responds to Kamaru Usman callout

Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre may be retired, but he is still one of the most respected fighters on the planet. And at 39 years of age, it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be lured back to the Octagon if the right fight came along. He has readily admitted that.

But is a challenge thrown out by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman the fight that might tempt GSP back into the cage?

TMZ Sports recently caught up with St-Pierre to show him video of Usman calling him back to the Octagon.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

TRENDING > Khabib’s manager insists Justin Gaethje bout will still happen in 2020

Kamaru Usman has wanted a fight with Georges St-Pierre for quite some time...

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)