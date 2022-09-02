Georges St-Pierre redesigns MMA’s Mount Rushmore with seven fighters – including Conor McGregor
PARIS – Georges St-Pierre bent the rules when listing his MMA Mount Rushmore.
During a fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night 209 ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Paris, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre was asked which fighters he thinks had the biggest impact on the sport.
Of course, the ever-humble French-Canadian didn’t include himself, but mentioned seven fighters on his list – a couple which may come as a surprise.
Check out GSP’s list below:
Royce Gracie
“Royce Gracie, because he did stuff in the beginning that nobody had ever done,” St-Pierre said.
Amanda Nunes
“Amanda Nunes already, even though she has not retired yet,, because she is the best female fighter that has ever lived, I believe.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov
“Khabib, because he had a perfect career, undefeated – an incredible career.”
Conor McGregor
“I would put Conor McGregor, also, because he brought the sport to a different level.”
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
Demetrious Johnson