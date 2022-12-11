Georges Niang set to return from foot injury for Sixers vs. Hornets

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their 7-game homestand on Sunday evening when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. They will be looking to build a winning streak and continue to get on the right path, and it looks like they will get a bit healthier on the floor.

Georges Niang, who has missed two games in a row with right foot soreness, was listed as probable on the injury report for the matchup with the Hornets. At shootaround on Sunday morning, Niang revealed that he is looking to return.

“I feel a lot better,” said Niang. “I’m excited to get out there and play today so I’m feeling good.”

Niang, who shoots 43.1% from deep on the season, revealed he began feeling the injury during the Memphis Grizzlies during their recent road trip.

“I was a little sore, but in the Memphis game, I stepped on someone’s foot,” he revealed. “That’s when it really kind of like flared up. I realized that it was time for me to take some time off and give myself back to 100% rather than trying to just fight through and not be 100% out there.”

The Sixers will be looking to continue to grow as a team against the Hornets for a 6 p.m EST tip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire