Georges Mikautadze joins very exclusive club with latest EUROs goal 🎯

Georges Mikautadze has joined a very exclusive club with his latest EURO 2024 goal.

Mikautadze netted from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time to give Georgia a lead over Czech Republic.

And the Metz forward has joined a club of one with that spot kick.

Georges Mikautadze is the first player to score in his country’s first two matches at the European Championships since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016. 🇬🇪#EURO204 pic.twitter.com/XTnAPCm8Wf — Squawka (@Squawka) June 22, 2024

As that stat from Squawka shows, Mikautadze has joined Gareth Bale as the only player to score his country’s first two European Championship goals.

Now that’s history.