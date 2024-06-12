Georges Mikautadze denies AS Monaco agreement

On Tuesday evening, L’Équipe reported that Georges Mikautadze (23) had made up his mind. FC Metz had made the Georgian’s loan from Ajax permanent earlier this month for a reported €13m fee, however, he isn’t expected to remain with Les Grenats, especially after they swiftly returned to Ligue 2.

According to L’Équipe, he had given his verbal agreement to join AS Monaco for a €20m fee (plus €2m in bonuses). With Wissam Ben Yedder’s departure already confirmed, the Principality club looked to have quickly found their replacement. Mikautadze may still join Monaco, in fact, they are best placed to sign the Metz forward, ahead of the likes of Olympique Lyonnais, Stade Rennais, RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille.

Mikautadze has held many discussions with Les Monégasques’ CEO Thiago Scuro and talks with manager Adi Hütter are expected in the coming days, according to Foot Mercato. However, any talk of a verbal agreement already in place has been denied. It was Mikautadze himself who denied L’Équipe’s report via his Instagram account.

“Hello everyone, just a bit of news regarding my transfer. I still haven’t made my choice regarding my future club. I will be delighted to announce my decision. Thank you everyone,” he wrote.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle