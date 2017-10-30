George W. Bush fires World Series first pitch with help from George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON — You might remember World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium had a glorious tandem first pitch with Vin Scully and Fernando Valenzuela. Not to be outdone, the Houston Astros pulled off a tandem first pitch of sorts too. But rather than two team legends, it featured two former presidents.

George W. Bush threw out the first pitch after his father, George H.W. Bush, handed him the ball. And it was quite a first pitch. The younger Bush, who has practice in this area, showed off his pitching arm, throwing heat to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander behind the plate.









Even MLB pitcher Brett Anderson gave George W. Bush’s pitch his endorsement:

Say what you want about George W. Bush but the man does throw out a good first pitch — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) October 30, 2017





The younger Bush, as you might remember, was once an owner of the Texas Rangers. Nonetheless, he and his father have been fixtures at high-level baseball games in both Houston and Arlington over the years. George H.W. Bush has often been seen sitting behind home plate at Astros games in the past.

Here he was Sunday night, coming to the field behind Astros owner Jim Crane:

President George HW Bush, with owner Jim Crane, goes into the #Astros clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/0JCoGbK1IB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 29, 2017





After the first pitch, George H.W. Bush gave the “Play ball!” announcement to start the game.

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush make the play ball announcement before Game 5 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) More

