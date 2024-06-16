Advertisement

George Strait concert at Texas A&M's Kyle Field sets U.S. attendance record for ticketed concert

ehsan kassim, usa today network
New Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko and Sen. Ted Cruz were among the record-breaking 110,905 fans at Kyle Field for Saturday night's George Strait concert in College Station.

The College Station concert for the 72-year-old country singer set the U.S. record for a ticketed concert. The Grateful Dead held the previous record at a concert at Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1997.

"We got some Aggies out there? Oh yeah!" Strait said at the concert. "I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field. Damn! Just invite me back!"

Elko shared a photo of his seats from the venue at 10:57 p.m. Saturday when asked whether he was taking in a show of another kind: Texas A&M baseball's College World Series opener vs. Florida in Omaha, Nebraska. The game was heavily delayed by weather, causing the conflict for the new Aggies football coach:

The concert also broke the record for the most attended single event at Kyle Field, even beating the football team. The record for a football game was set on Oct. 11, 2014, with 110,663 fans in attendance for a Texas A&M 35-20 loss to SEC West rival Ole Miss. Strait also broke his own Texas record on June 7, 2014, when he performed for 104,793 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Strait's current tour has four remaining dates. The next concert is on Saturday, June 29, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Strait is a native of Poteet. The Texas A&M show was his only one in Texas, and the first concert was at Kyle Field. The stadium also hosted a soccer match between Mexico and Brazil on June 8, which was attended by 85,249 fans.

Here are some moments from Saturday's concert:

