George Strait concert at Texas A&M's Kyle Field sets U.S. attendance record for ticketed concert

New Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko and Sen. Ted Cruz were among the record-breaking 110,905 fans at Kyle Field for Saturday night's George Strait concert in College Station.

The College Station concert for the 72-year-old country singer set the U.S. record for a ticketed concert. The Grateful Dead held the previous record at a concert at Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1997.

The King of Broken Records 🤠

Last night George Strait broke the record for largest US ticketed show with 110,905 fans at Kyle Field!

Gig 'Em George 👍🏻



📸 @alivecoverage for Messina Touring Group

"We got some Aggies out there? Oh yeah!" Strait said at the concert. "I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field. Damn! Just invite me back!"

Elko shared a photo of his seats from the venue at 10:57 p.m. Saturday when asked whether he was taking in a show of another kind: Texas A&M baseball's College World Series opener vs. Florida in Omaha, Nebraska. The game was heavily delayed by weather, causing the conflict for the new Aggies football coach:

Enjoying The King at Kyle Field. But I’ll be there supporting @AggieBaseball when we’re done. https://t.co/g6siErdzZz pic.twitter.com/tbsx0MGwPr — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) June 16, 2024

The concert also broke the record for the most attended single event at Kyle Field, even beating the football team. The record for a football game was set on Oct. 11, 2014, with 110,663 fans in attendance for a Texas A&M 35-20 loss to SEC West rival Ole Miss. Strait also broke his own Texas record on June 7, 2014, when he performed for 104,793 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Strait's current tour has four remaining dates. The next concert is on Saturday, June 29, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Strait is a native of Poteet. The Texas A&M show was his only one in Texas, and the first concert was at Kyle Field. The stadium also hosted a soccer match between Mexico and Brazil on June 8, which was attended by 85,249 fans.

Here are some moments from Saturday's concert:

George Strait, Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman set some records tonight down in Aggieland. 110,905 in attendance at Kyle Field.



That’s a new record crowd for a ticketed concert in the US, previously held by The Grateful Dead who had 107,019 fans in attendance at a 1977 show. pic.twitter.com/wEY07NQ4BM — Galleywinter (@galleywinter) June 16, 2024

What a moment in Texas A&M lore: George Strait sings “Amarillo By Morning” before more than 110,000 fans in Kyle Field on Saturday night, June 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/FEfi59H7UD — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 16, 2024

Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait.



Largest packed house for a concert in America. Ever. pic.twitter.com/JRyCX7HH7f — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2024

George Strait says on stage tonight’s concert attendance is 110,905: pic.twitter.com/23L0Ivz84N — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) June 16, 2024

The King at Kyle Field.



Amazing night. pic.twitter.com/9nleMFch7j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: George Strait concert at Texas A&M's Kyle Field sets U.S. attendance record