George Springer makes fan for life after heartwarming exchange

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While spending nearly a year watching sporting events with no fans in attendance, it’s interactions like these that I really missed seeing.

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays’ Twitter account posted a video of superstar George Springer talking with a young fan while getting ready in the on-deck circle.

Their conversation is certainly one the child will never forget.

George Springer made a fan for LIFE 💙 pic.twitter.com/zqJmPWyMwt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2021

The young boy offers Springer a pair of batting gloves, to which the Jays outfielder responds, “I’ve got these ones, but they’re kind of dirty!”

After Springer’s response, the boy said, “You made my day! Thank you!”

After a little more bantering between the two, Springer turned to the child and gave him some advice:

“Hey, you gotta promise me one thing," Springer said.

“Yeah?” the boy asked.

“Always do your best. Don’t ever quit.”

The young fan, still completely starstruck, emphatically said, “Yes sir.”

The part of the video that really pulled on my heartstrings, however, was what appears to be the boy’s sister piping in after Springer offered some advice.

“Oh don’t worry, he always plays baseball,” she said before the video cut out.

What an incredible moment for young fans of the game.

Due to injuries, Springer has been limited to just 17 games for Toronto this season. He currently has a .213 batting average with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and a ton of new fans thanks to this video.

